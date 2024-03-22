Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST) Insider Hanno Damm Sells 140,234 Shares

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) insider Hanno Damm sold 140,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.67), for a total value of £294,491.40 ($374,909.48).

Trustpilot Group stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 193.50 ($2.46). The stock had a trading volume of 1,533,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £800.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19,340.00 and a beta of 1.03. Trustpilot Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 62.45 ($0.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 234.80 ($2.99). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 185.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 139.30.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Trustpilot Group from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 200 ($2.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Trustpilot Group from GBX 190 ($2.42) to GBX 250 ($3.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

