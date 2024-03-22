Truist Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Truist Financial in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DRI. KeyCorp raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.19.

NYSE DRI traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.06. The company had a trading volume of 962,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,633. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $176.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,380,814,000 after acquiring an additional 455,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,584,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $933,087,000 after acquiring an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $369,070,000 after acquiring an additional 52,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $396,532,000 after acquiring an additional 54,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

