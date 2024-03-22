TrueFi (TRU) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $113.24 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One TrueFi token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a total market cap of $113.24 million and $86.01 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,097,145,214 tokens. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

