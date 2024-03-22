TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Upgraded by Compass Point to “Neutral”

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Compass Point from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $8.75 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.84% from the company’s previous close.

TPVG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TPVG

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Up 0.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Shares of NYSE:TPVG opened at $9.20 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $345.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

(Get Free Report)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.