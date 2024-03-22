Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 893 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,729,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,224,000 after purchasing an additional 200,586 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,457 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,448,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,915 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.19. 366,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,071,515. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $63.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.32 and a 200 day moving average of $51.45.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

