Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.23. 244,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,386. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.60 and its 200 day moving average is $201.55. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $227.66. The company has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

