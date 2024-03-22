Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 416 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SPLG traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $61.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,149,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,438,729. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $45.79 and a 12-month high of $61.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.73.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

