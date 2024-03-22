Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases 318 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,882,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,098,000 after acquiring an additional 39,292 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 179,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after acquiring an additional 16,324 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 20,726 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,694,267. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.43. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

