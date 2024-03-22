Trilogy Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,774. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $56.97.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

