Trilogy Capital Inc. Invests $305,000 in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 296,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after buying an additional 49,246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FALN stock remained flat at $26.82 on Friday. 63,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,888. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.79. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $26.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1345 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

