Trilogy Capital Inc. Increases Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.79. 61,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,100. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $58.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.71.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

