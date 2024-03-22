Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $398,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 46,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on GILD. Truist Financial lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,561,310. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.37 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 68.44%.

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,242 shares of company stock worth $1,277,726. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

