Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $331,000 Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.85. 2,581,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,366,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.90. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on KHC. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

