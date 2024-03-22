Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $238,000 Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $1,091,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 77.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 56,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 24,558 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 42.8% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 268,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,017,000 after acquiring an additional 80,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $49,588.15. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,998.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,775 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,080 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.65. The stock had a trading volume of 175,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $174.20 and a twelve month high of $234.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.02 and its 200 day moving average is $213.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.67%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.