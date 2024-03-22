Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $232,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 92.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,157 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 76,064 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $604,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.24. 5,365,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,292,186. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.10.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VZ

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.