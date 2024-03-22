Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $1.74 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,766 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,482.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,871,000 after purchasing an additional 972,908 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,584,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,246,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,887,000 after buying an additional 393,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $19,107,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $65.14. The company had a trading volume of 218,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,490. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $65.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.65.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

