Trilogy Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,501 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,752 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,496,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EFA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.65. 5,489,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,828,656. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $80.03.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

