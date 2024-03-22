Trilogy Capital Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,086 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,231,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,472,000 after purchasing an additional 895,629 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,749,602,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $74.17. 7,712,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.