Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,631,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937,334 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32,472.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,039,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021,089 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,234 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150,652 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.53. 450,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,463. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.06.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1496 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

