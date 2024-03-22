Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,119 SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPIP. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 266,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $25.71. The company had a trading volume of 25,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,429. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $26.74.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

