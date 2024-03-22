Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,066 iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 493,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000,000 after buying an additional 27,187 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $530,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $317,000.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $62.49. 19,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,220. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $63.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.51.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

