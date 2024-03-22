Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 43,431 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 43,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $459,499.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,222,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,252,685.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 22,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $229,500.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 12,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $128,125.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 30,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $303,000.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 12,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $122,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $87,100.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 18,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $153,360.00.

Travelzoo Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:TZOO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.13. 94,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.70. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $10.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The information services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 137.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Travelzoo by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 45,876 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Travelzoo by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

