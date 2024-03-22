TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) were down 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $70.58 and last traded at $70.79. Approximately 182,768 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 612,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -91.09 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.73.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.49 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $1,156,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,690.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $1,156,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,690.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $804,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,893.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,949 shares of company stock valued at $7,710,719. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 45.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 51.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 595.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

