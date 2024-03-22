TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TDG. KeyCorp raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,096.73.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,232.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,135.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $994.04. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $689.66 and a 52 week high of $1,238.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 28.98 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total transaction of $39,447,888.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,872,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total value of $3,066,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,244. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,872,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,480 shares of company stock valued at $100,102,829. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $790,822,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 567.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $677,860,000 after buying an additional 644,578 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TransDigm Group by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after buying an additional 459,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in TransDigm Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,973,326,000 after buying an additional 335,334 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

