Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TCI opened at $39.61 on Monday. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.18.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

Institutional Trading of Transcontinental Realty Investors

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCI. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 28.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 29.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 51.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.