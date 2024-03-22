Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cronos Group Call Options (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 8,112 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 141% compared to the average volume of 3,365 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cronos Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 173,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group Stock Performance

CRON traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.54. 2,076,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,753. Cronos Group has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.50 million, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 84.15%. The company had revenue of $23.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America raised their price target on Cronos Group from $1.78 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

