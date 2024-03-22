Traders Buy Large Volume of Pentair Call Options (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 6,371 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 785% compared to the average daily volume of 720 call options.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.36.

Shares of PNR stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $83.74. 364,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,740. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.16. Pentair has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $85.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,882,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,287,364,000 after purchasing an additional 204,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,446,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,414,000 after acquiring an additional 446,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pentair by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,164,000 after acquiring an additional 443,034 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Pentair by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,897,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,440,000 after acquiring an additional 131,745 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after acquiring an additional 479,701 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

