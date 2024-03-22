Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 34,464 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 114% compared to the typical daily volume of 16,102 call options.

Intuitive Machines Stock Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ:LUNR traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $6.61. 8,617,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,965,618. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84. Intuitive Machines has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $13.25.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Machines

In related news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $1,112,215.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,302,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 30,649 shares in the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LUNR shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Read Our Latest Report on Intuitive Machines

About Intuitive Machines

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.