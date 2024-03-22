Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Titan Machinery updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.000-3.500 EPS.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

Shares of TITN stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.40. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $35.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TITN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Institutional Trading of Titan Machinery

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TITN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 2.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

