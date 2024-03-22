Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.000-3.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TITN shares. TheStreet cut Titan Machinery from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.33.

TITN stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $35.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TITN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 2.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

