Timothy Shawn Mckay Sells 30,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.36, for a total value of C$2,980,797.00.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.71, for a total transaction of C$4,435,580.00.

On Friday, December 22nd, Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.72, for a total value of C$4,335,890.00.

CNQ stock opened at C$100.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$69.09 and a 12-month high of C$100.87. The stock has a market cap of C$107.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$88.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$88.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Desjardins reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$99.06.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

