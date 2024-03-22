Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of TIMB stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. TIM has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. TIM had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 11.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that TIM will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIMB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of TIM by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 22,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TIM by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 139,387 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of TIM by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 396,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TIM by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of TIM by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on TIMB. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of TIM in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TIM from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

