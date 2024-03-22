Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Up 2.6%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.97. 11,159,803 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 21,537,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.
Tilray Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Irwin D. Simon acquired 53,700 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Irwin D. Simon bought 53,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,149.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 96,300 shares of company stock worth $183,210 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray
Tilray Company Profile
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
