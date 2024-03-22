Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Up 2.6%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.97. 11,159,803 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 21,537,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Tilray Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Irwin D. Simon acquired 53,700 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Irwin D. Simon bought 53,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,149.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 96,300 shares of company stock worth $183,210 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

Tilray Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 1,038.7% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 1,066,137 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Tilray during the third quarter valued at about $2,023,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Tilray by 11.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,519,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 155,672 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Tilray during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 16,181,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,157 shares during the period. 8.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

