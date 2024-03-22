Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 11,904,399 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 21,885,803 shares.The stock last traded at $2.13 and had previously closed at $1.95.

Tilray Trading Up 11.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.30.

Insider Activity at Tilray

In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton purchased 20,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Irwin D. Simon bought 53,700 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 96,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,210. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tilray Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Tilray by 10.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Tilray by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 8.0% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 40,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Tilray by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Tilray by 6.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

