Threshold (T) Price Hits $0.0358 on Top Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0358 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $358.00 million and $47.46 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006912 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00026386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00015533 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,182.21 or 1.00123425 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010871 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.31 or 0.00155789 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,622,255,780.507149 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03641382 USD and is up 7.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $29,824,989.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

