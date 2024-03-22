Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Increased by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 778 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $583.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,554. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $222.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $562.41 and its 200-day moving average is $519.25. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.10%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.