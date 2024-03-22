The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.

Mosaic has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Mosaic has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mosaic to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Performance

Mosaic stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,954,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,172,435. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Mosaic has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $48.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average of $34.22.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mosaic will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 557,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,927,000 after purchasing an additional 20,372 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,595,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,732,000 after purchasing an additional 417,264 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,217,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,489,000 after purchasing an additional 93,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MOS

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.