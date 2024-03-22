The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
MAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Macerich by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,478,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000,000 after purchasing an additional 336,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,909,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,643,000 after buying an additional 224,394 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 193.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,709,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,120,000 after buying an additional 12,992,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Macerich by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,327,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,476,000 after purchasing an additional 855,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Macerich by 867.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,732,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.
Macerich stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average is $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Macerich has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $17.69.
Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). Macerich had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.54%.
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.
