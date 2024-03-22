The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

MAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 655,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,277,472.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Hern Thomas E. O sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $130,529.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,581. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 655,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,277,472.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Macerich by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,478,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000,000 after purchasing an additional 336,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,909,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,643,000 after buying an additional 224,394 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 193.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,709,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,120,000 after buying an additional 12,992,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Macerich by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,327,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,476,000 after purchasing an additional 855,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Macerich by 867.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,732,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Macerich stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average is $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Macerich has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $17.69.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). Macerich had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.54%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

