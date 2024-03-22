The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Constitution Capital LLC

Constitution Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 5.1% of Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.76.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded down $4.92 on Friday, reaching $390.28. 2,882,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,185,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $386.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

