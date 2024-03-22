The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) were down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $408.66 and last traded at $409.00. Approximately 589,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,339,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $413.71.

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.87.

The stock has a market cap of $132.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $385.50 and its 200-day moving average is $354.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.20%.

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after buying an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

