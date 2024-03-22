The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $120.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.04% from the stock’s current price.

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.96.

Get NIKE alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $100.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The firm has a market cap of $153.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.39 and a 200-day moving average of $103.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. Analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.