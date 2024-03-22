The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Price Target to $82.00

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $61.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 21.38% from the stock’s previous close.

SCCO has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.83.

Southern Copper Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $104.30. The stock had a trading volume of 549,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.21 and a 200 day moving average of $79.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.19. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $104.83.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.15). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Copper

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Articles

