The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,813 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 40,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.49. 10,570,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,250,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.27.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.