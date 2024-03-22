The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Lifted by HS Management Partners LLC

HS Management Partners LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,430,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,895 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises about 7.7% of HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $167,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 34,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.67. 2,939,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,828,297. The company has a market cap of $127.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.91 and its 200 day moving average is $60.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $72.95.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,607 shares of company stock worth $13,214,499 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.