The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.12.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $162.17 on Friday. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $168.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Allstate will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -296.77%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

