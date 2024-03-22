Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.93

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.93 and last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 5221170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEVA. UBS Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.25. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,261,056.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at $132,062.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 390,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,132,766. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth about $3,000,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 183.3% in the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,005,000 after buying an additional 5,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 184,642.3% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 27,711,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,656,000 after buying an additional 27,696,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth about $12,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Further Reading

