TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Stock Price Down 0.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Compass Point lowered their price target on the stock from $4.50 to $3.50. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock. TeraWulf traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 10,300,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 20,533,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63.
TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.
