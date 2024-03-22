TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Stock Price Down 0.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Compass Point lowered their price target on the stock from $4.50 to $3.50. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock. TeraWulf traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 10,300,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 20,533,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TeraWulf by 5,028.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,248,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,538 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in TeraWulf by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,464,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TeraWulf by 107.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,603,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,027 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in TeraWulf by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,457,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,195 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TeraWulf by 295.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

