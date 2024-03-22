Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.00. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TME. CLSA started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of TME stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TME. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 391,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 225,634 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after buying an additional 846,710 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

