Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Signet Jewelers Limited’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Signet Jewelers in a research note issued on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.69. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signet Jewelers’ current full-year earnings is $10.03 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SIG. Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.60.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $108.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.60.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $798,083.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,755.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $508,667.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,051.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $798,083.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,755.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,004 shares of company stock worth $7,777,634. 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after buying an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Stories

