Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,023 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 126,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average of $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.13. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $49.34.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 10.79%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TECK. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Teck Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.96.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

